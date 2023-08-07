VALDOSTA – In a tantalizing twist, the air was infused with the mouthwatering scent of barbecue, leaving no doubt that Drexel Park-goers were about to embark on a delectable day.
The 100 Black Men 28th Annual Barbecue Cook-off Competition hosted by 100 Black Men of Valdosta, kicked off on the traditional first weekend of August.
The event took place in a different location this year, moving from the historic Lowndes County Courthouse block to Drexel Park, where it ran alongside the city's Back to School Community Block Party, promising a day of fun and mouth-watering treats for all.
Attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook II, chapter president of 100 Black Men of Valdosta, expressed his excitement for the competition, saying, "It’s a friendly grilling competition, but I was impressed with how well the public responded to our roster this year. ... I believe that most of the cookers had sold out their food ... You know before the rain came in, there were only one or two cookers that were left in the park," he said.
"This year it seemed to have been talked about a lot more in terms of how good the food was ... some of them were selling sides like macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler, collard greens, corn and some pastries. So it was extremely, extremely successful this year in terms of what the cooks were selling and the sides that they were attaching to the plates."
For many attendees like Latonya Sanders, the barbecue cook-off was an opportunity to indulge in her favorite foods and enjoy a day outdoors.
"I came for two things: chicken, which is my favorite food, and for ribs that fall off the bone and just melt the goodness in your mouth. The weather ain't too bad today neither, so it's a great time for a cookout in the park and see people you ain’t seen in a while," she said.
The event featured 20 grilling teams, including Blazin’ Hog BBQ, Creation by Mike's, Poppy BBQ, NWM BBQ, Alpha Phi Alpha, K-Star BBQ, Big Fred's BBQ, Three Brothers and Lighting Hill BBQ.
NWM BBQ took home the grand prize for the rib category. Creations by Mike, the previous five-time winner, was knocked to second place for the second year in a row. Lighting Hill BBQ finished third.
Creations by Mike did reclaim its championship title for the chicken category. Three Brothers was the runner's up and Valdosta favorite Big Nick's won third place.
The winners took home $300, second took home $250 and third took home $100.
Beyond the delicious food and friendly competition, the cook-off had a deeper purpose. Proceeds from the event went toward the 100's scholarship/education program, established in 1995.
Each year, the organization awards four scholarships "to well-deserving seniors to help defray the soaring cost of enrolling in an institution of higher learning," organizers said. Additionally, the 100 provides financial assistance to those in need and offers tutoring for local youth.
Through the years, the 100 Black Men of Valdosta has made a significant impact, having awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships and other assistance to the community, according to organizers.
