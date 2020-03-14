Part 3
11. VIAL
Catchy and punchy girl band cunningly reveal the problems in modern music scenes like diversity and inclusion. They also turn that sharpness inward for witty takes on loneliness and growing up. Also, they use a keytar. Listen to VIAL if you think a Bikini Kill and Beach Bunny fusion is your style.
Recommended track: “Rough”
12. Shin Guard
Hardcore and screamo band from the Steel City have been streaking across the DIY scene like lightning over the past year. With the release of their LP, “2020,” and their split with For Your Health, the band’s talent flared brightly in 2019 demanding well-deserved attention. They blend elements of punk, black metal, thrash and their own serrated, shrieking edge.
Recommended tracks: “Kennedy”
13. Las Nubes
Iggy Pop’s adopted children, Las Nubes puff out fluffy lo-fi rock with catchy melodies. They’re a garage rock band from Miami who flaunt their bilingual songwriting and cultural background.
Recommended track: “QSQ”
Off the Record VDT Podcast: Listen to Las Nube’s episode on offtherecordvdt available at Spotify, Apple or YouTube.
14. Sleepy Dog
Sleepy Dog has been riding off the recent success of lo-fi, bedroom pop in recent years. The band is just one guy from his small town Boone, N.C., but he has found a growing audience who appreciate his take on the style. He brings raspy, off-kilter crooning over psychedelic, math rock to the lo-fi scene.
Recommended track: “Fallen Bees”
15. Niiice
Weed emo isn’t the most positive title to give a band thanks to emotionally abusive frat guys becoming the poster child of it. But Niiice creates their brand of mathy weed emo that feels more like it’s coming from nerdy potheads that watch way too many cartoons. Check out Niiice if you're looking for modern pop-punk that’s genuine rather than predatory.
Recommended track: “Love Handlez”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.