CNHI's Georgia statehouse reporter Riley Bunch will join host John McArdle on C-SPAN Thursday at 9:20 a.m. Bunch will break down North Georgia’s reaction to the controversy newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has caused in Congress. Local party officials and constituents are doubling down on their support for Greene, despite her past comments that have shocked the country. Bunch will discuss how Greene’s supporters in Georgia are justifying her actions and how she has become a polarizing force in the GOP.
Link: https://bit.ly/36EFmyM
