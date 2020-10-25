VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools dropped to 181 students quarantined because of the pandemic – of more than 500 students quarantined from the previous week.
Out of the 10,616 student population, 108 are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
There are 37 positive cases among the students, according to the report.
While the report from the school system does not break cases down by specific school, this spike in numbers comes after the quarantining of both the varsity football team and Georgia Bridgemen marching band.
Twenty-six new positive employee cases were also reported, out of the system's 1,390 employees.
Twenty-seven employees are quarantined for possible exposure and school and an additional thirty-nine are quarantined for possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .383% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .122%,” according to the school system update.
