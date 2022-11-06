VALDOSTA — Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber had a visit from sixth-grade students from Scintilla Charter Academy who shared their ideas about the city.
Students had the opportunity to provide feedback and tell the mayor and city manager their city revitalization ideas for the downtown district around Olympic Park, school officials said in a statement.
“The students are amazing with these bigger-than-life ideas to revitalize our downtown area. I am truly honored to have that time with them and hear their vision for their community,” Matheson said.
Each student received lunch after touring with the mayor and city manager.
“It was a true honor to spend time with these bright students from Scintilla. They are Valdosta’s future and this opportunity allowed us to hear from them and their ideas,” Barber said.
