ROME, Ga. – Columbus State senior Santiago Perez upset Valdosta State junior Luca Mack in the 2022 ITA Men’s Division II Singles Championship Match, Sunday morning at the Rome Tennis Center.
Mack, who was the top-seed in the tournament, won the opening set 6-3, before Perez won the second and third sets, 6-3, 6-3. It was Mack’s first loss of the season (9-1) and just the second and third sets he has lost this season.
In the opening set, after Perez, who transferred to Columbus State after graduating from Xavier University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) institution in Louisiana, won the first game, Mack roared back and won the next five games for a comfortable 5-1 lead. Two breaks followed as Mack took the early lead with the 6-3 victory.
Perez won the first two games of the season set and then won on Mack’s serve at 5-3 to level the match at 1-1. In the decisive third set, Perez, once again, gained the early lead with a break and a 3-0 lead. Mack was unable to recover as Perez won 6-3 to claim the title.
Despite the loss, Mack had an outstanding fall season and heads into the spring campaign possibly looking at a top five ranking nationally in singles to begin the season.
He earned ITA All-America honors in 2022 in both singles and doubles, going 20-5 against Division II competition and 15-5 in the spring. Mack went 7-2 in Gulf South Conference play and earned first team all-league honors. For dual matches for his career, Mack is 30-12 in singles and 17-3 in GSC play, while he has gone 26-18 in doubles in dual matches and 15-5 in GSC play.
