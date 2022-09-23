VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (2-2) have had an up and down season through four games, and with region play and Winnersville looming, they have one final game to get ready.
Not that Friday night against the Grayson Rams (4-0) is the cutoff for making changes or growing as a team, but after this week four of their last five games will have significant playoff implications.
Lowndes currently sits at the bottom of the 7A Region 1 standings largely due to already having had their bye week, with every team but Colquitt County (4-0) having played one more game.
Right now head coach Zach Grage wants to focus on the challenge ahead of them, a team with talent at most positions in Grayson.
“There are talented players everywhere,” Grage said, “We’re excited about that opportunity, and we feel like we’ve got pretty decent guys also…One of the biggest things we’ve got to focus on from last week is focusing on Lowndes. We’re still preparing for Grayson and still doing everything we do as far as a team setting goes. But we go back to our fundamentals, our effort, our alignment, our assignment.”
Last week, Lowndes fell to East Coweta 49-34 and the effort and passion shown is why Grage wants to go back to “focusing on Lowndes,” ahead of Grayson and their final bye week.
“Big push this week is effort, and passion, and having production.” Grage said, “There was a lot of opportunities on Friday where some of us were there to make plays offensively and defensively and special teams, and we just kinda waited around for somebody else to do it. We didn’t take that chance to go make that play. So we’ve been pushing ‘the man who thinks he can and the man who thinks he can’t are both right.’ So we’re pushing our guys to understand that they can and we want to push them to go take an opportunity, take a chance, go make a play.”
Several players have made plays week after week, many of which were expected. The likes of junior running back Jacarre Fleming and wide receiver Kevis Thomas are arguably the two best players on offense.
On defense, senior linebacker Jason Reynolds leads the team in tackles for loss with 7.5 and sacks with 4.5. Sophomore linebacker Austin Williford follows with seven tackles and a sack, and senior linebacker Mekhi Crawford is third on the team with five tackles for loss and a sack.
Not to mention senior defensive tackle Jayden Battle, who has four tackles for loss, two sacks, and is one of the most important members of that Lowndes defensive line.
With the young nature of the team, it’s only a matter of time before more players step up, and sophomore running back Aalim Brown is one who’s future looks bright.
He’s second on the team in rushing yards with 142 on the year, and has also made himself a threat through the air snagging a team-high 13 receptions for 106 yards.
So while things may have not gone as planned against teams like American Heritage and East Coweta, there’s still a lot of football left for Lowndes. Going into the week, Grage wants to focus on getting back in front of their home crowd.
“What I’m thinking right now is to go play with great effort in front of our home fans and go into this open week with a great taste in our mouth against a great opponent,” Grage said, “Friday is a new day and we’re excited about it. We’ll have an 8 o’clock kick with really good weather which isn’t a normalcy this year at the Concrete Palace. So we’re looking forward to that part and getting fans back out here and getting back in front of our home folks.”
