VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 12 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,649 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county with the total remaining at 136. Sixty-five probable deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, also unchanged from Saturday.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,681 antigen positive cases.
Lowndes has reported 363 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its numbers since Friday.
