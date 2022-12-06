Lake Park Billiard’s Academy
5129 Mill Store Road; Nov. 28
100 — A (New opening)
Chipotle
1106 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 28
96 — A
Arby’s 1346
2916 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 28
88 — B
China Wok II
2129 Bemiss Road; Nov. 28
83 — B
Subway
4622 Bemiss Road; Nov. 29
100 — A
Cup Works
3960 Macey Drive; Nov. 29
93 — A
Waffle House
4152 Bemiss Road; Nov. 29
92 — A
Pruitt Health-Crestwood
415 Pendleton Place; Nov. 29
100 — A
Pruitt Health-
Holly Hill
415 Pendleton Home Place; Nov. 29
100 — A
South Georgia Medical Center
2501 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 29
91 — A
Hug In A Mug
Coffee Company
4165 Bemiss Road; Nov. 30
97 — A
Burger King
1801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 1
100 — A
George’s BBQ
727 E. Hill Ave.; Dec. 1
91 — A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant
515 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 1
100 — A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet
1550 Baytree Road; Dec. 1
88 — B
St. John’s School
800 Gornto Road; Dec. 1
100 — A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.