Lake Park Billiard’s Academy

5129 Mill Store Road; Nov. 28

100 — A (New opening)

Chipotle

1106 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 28

96 — A

Arby’s 1346

2916 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 28

88 — B

China Wok II

2129 Bemiss Road; Nov. 28

83 — B

Subway

4622 Bemiss Road; Nov. 29

100 — A

Cup Works

3960 Macey Drive; Nov. 29

93 — A

Waffle House

4152 Bemiss Road; Nov. 29

92 — A

Pruitt Health-Crestwood

415 Pendleton Place; Nov. 29

100 — A

Pruitt Health-

Holly Hill

415 Pendleton Home Place; Nov. 29

100 — A

South Georgia Medical Center

2501 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 29

91 — A

Hug In A Mug

Coffee Company

4165 Bemiss Road; Nov. 30

97 — A

Burger King

1801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 1

100 — A

George’s BBQ

727 E. Hill Ave.; Dec. 1

91 — A

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant

515 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 1

100 — A

Chow Town Grill and Buffet

1550 Baytree Road; Dec. 1

88 — B

St. John’s School

800 Gornto Road; Dec. 1

100 — A

