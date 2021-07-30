VALDOSTA – Southern Judicial Circuit is requiring masks again, county officials said Friday in a statement.
The statement reads: "Effective immediately, Friday, July 30, 2021, the face mask requirement previously instituted by the Southern Judicial Circuit and recently amended, will be reinstated.
"All employees, attorneys, witnesses, spectators and visitors entering the courthouse in the circuit will be required to wear a mask even if they have been fully vaccinated."
The move is in compliance with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, county officials said. All employees, attorneys, witnesses, spectators and visitors should still maintain social distancing in each courtroom and all common areas of the courthouse.
During jury trials all attorneys, witnesses, parties, and spectators who are attending court shall be screened before entering the Courthouse or Judicial Annex, including taking temperatures as previously implemented, county officials said.
