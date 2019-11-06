UPDATE: Valdosta, Lowndes Election 2019

Updated election results have been posted. Results are unofficial and provisional ballots have not been counted.
UPDATE: Rice, Matheson appear to be headed to runoff for mayor
VALDOSTA — It looks like J.D. Rice and Scott James Matheson will face off in a run off to be Valdosta's next mayor.
Election results in the Valdosta City election are still not official but Wednesday morning numbers released by the election office indicate Rice garnered 34.5 % of the vote to Matheson's 24.9 %.
Nether candidate reached the 50 % plus one vote threshold to win the race outright.
The latest numbers indicate Rice received 2,172 votes compared to 1,568 for Matheson.
“I’m exhausted," Matheson said. "The machines were a disaster."
The runoff is a funny coincidence for Matheson.
"J.D. Rice and I ran into each other at 7 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot back in February and thought we might go to a runoff. It happened.”
Rice was equally tired.
“They called me at 3:30 this morning," Rice said.
"I’m excited. I want to thank the voters. Both those for voted for me and who voted in general. I hope to see them on Dec. 3. It's a lot to ask but it’s critical to get out and vote to help the citizens of this city.”
Provisional ballots have not been counted but are not expected to significantly change the results including to election officials.
David Sumner appeared to be out of the running at 21.8 %, while Kevin Bussey came in at 17.1 percent and Brooks Bivins 1.57 %.
All results are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
---
At-large seat heading to a runoff
VALDOSTA – The City Council at-large seat remains exactly that, at-large.
Incumbent Ben H. Norton appeared to have won the highest percentage of the vote at 45.95% Tuesday but did not garner enough votes to avoid a runoff.
By law, a candidate must win at least 50% plus one vote in order to win outright.
Who Norton will face in the runoff will remain a mystery until Friday.
Adrian J. Rivers and Edgar "Nicky" Tooley sit neck-and-neck at 22.08% and 21.85% respectively. Only 14 votes separate the two at the moment.
It is too close to call the race between Rivers and Tooley until provisional ballots are counted on Friday, said Deb Cox, Director of Elections for Lowndes County.
So far, 6,037 votes were tallied in the at-large race. Norton leads with 2,774 votes, followed by Rivers and Tooley with 1,333 votes and 1,319 votes. Jeremy L. Stone sits at 611 votes and 10.12% of the overall vote.
Provisional ballots - not counted thus far - will be tallied on Friday. All results are considered unofficial until certified by the election commission.
---
Vickers returning to city council
VALDOSTA – Sonny Vickers reclaimed his city council seat Tuesday.
Vickers, the incumbent, will return to the Valdosta City Council to represent District 3.
So far it appears 685 votes were cast in the race, and Vickers garnered 65.11% while his opponent Thomas B. McIntyre Sr. boasted on 34.89%. Vote totals currently read 446 votes for Vickers and 239 votes for McIntyre.
Provisional ballots - not counted thus far - will be tallied on Friday, said Deb Cox, Director of Elections for Lowndes County.
VALDOSTA — Lowndes County's referendum for Special Local Option Sales Tax VIII appears to have passed with 5,794 votes in favor to 2,625 votes against.
Provisional ballots have not yet been counted. All results are unofficial until certified by the elections commission.
---
Voters give nod to 'brunch bill'
VALDOSTA — With all precincts reporting, the "Brunch Bill," which would push the start of alcohol sales on Sunday in Valdosta back from 12:30 pm. to 11 a.m., passed by 3,807 votes in favor to 2,440 against.
Provisional votes have not been counted and all results are unofficial until certified by the elections commission.
