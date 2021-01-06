Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 57F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 12, 2021 @ 11:03 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
A worker passes voting signs while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.