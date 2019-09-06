Tonight's prep football match-ups are:
- Sherwood Christian at Georgia Christian
- Clinch County at Brooks
- Bacon County at Berrien
- Early County at Cook
- Parkview at Lowndes
- Columbia (Decatur, Ga.) at Valdosta
Kick-off for Sherwood Christian/Georgia Christian, Clinch Co./Brooks, Bacon Co./Berrien and Early County/Cook is 7:30 p.m.
Kick-off for Parkview/Lowndes and Columbia/Valdosta is 8:00 p.m.
Stay tuned to this space for updates and coverage.
