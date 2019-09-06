Football Friday

Tonight's prep football match-ups are:

  • Sherwood Christian at Georgia Christian
  • Clinch County at Brooks
  • Bacon County at Berrien
  • Early County at Cook
  • Parkview at Lowndes
  • Columbia (Decatur, Ga.) at Valdosta

Kick-off for Sherwood Christian/Georgia Christian, Clinch Co./Brooks, Bacon Co./Berrien and Early County/Cook is 7:30 p.m.

Kick-off for Parkview/Lowndes and Columbia/Valdosta is 8:00 p.m.

Stay tuned to this space for updates and coverage.

