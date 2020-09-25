Football Friday: Your Sept. 11 game coverage in South Georgia

Tonight's games

Baconton Charter at Valwood, 7:30 p.m. (Radio: 1150 AM, 94.3 FM)

Valdosta at Colquitt Co., 8 p.m. (Radio: 95.7 FM)

Lee County at Lowndes, 8 p.m. (Radio: 99.5 FM)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags