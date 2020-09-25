Football Friday: Your Sept. 25 game coverage in South Georgia Sep 25, 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago Tonight's gamesBaconton Charter at Valwood, 7:30 p.m. (Radio: 1150 AM, 94.3 FM) Valdosta at Colquitt Co., 8 p.m. (Radio: 95.7 FM)Lee County at Lowndes, 8 p.m. (Radio: 99.5 FM) React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Coverage Radio Telecommunications Football Game South Georgia Colquitt Co. Lee County Online Poll Do you agree with the Valdosta City Council's new mask ordinance? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArmed march downtown calls for justiceValdosta QB Garcia's eligibility under investigation by GHSATV series spotlights Wildcats footballDowntown Valdosta will be blocked off for march SaturdayUPDATE: Valdosta couple charged with producing child pornographyUPDATE: Two arrested, two sought in death of Valdosta teen in Florida'Cat-ching fire: Jones, Valdosta erupt before halftime to rout BainbridgeNew chicken eatery expands to ValdostaManaging Lowndes: Dukes climbs long ladder to being county managerViking recognized for heroic rescue Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.