Football Friday: Your Oct. 18 game coverage in South Georgia

7 p.m. Georgia Christian at St. John's Country Day
7:30 p.m. Clinch vs. Turner County
Lanier vs. Irwin County
Cook at Worth County
Brooks at Early County
Valwood vs. Southland
Lowndes at Tift County
Valdosta at Coffee

Should Georgia non-violent felons regain their right to vote when they are released from incarceration?

The VDT is working on a SunLight Special Report concerning current voter laws restricting the rights of non-violent felons. If you would like to speak about this issue, please email desiree.carver@gaflnews.com.
