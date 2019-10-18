7 p.m.

Georgia Christian at St. John's Country Day

7:30 p.m. 

Clinch vs. Turner County

Lanier vs. Irwin County

Cook at Worth County

Brooks at Early County

Valwood vs. Southland

Lowndes at Tift County

Valdosta at Coffee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored