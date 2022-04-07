Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 11:14 am
C-SPAN LIVE: https://bit.ly/3uimDVP
https://bit.ly/3uimDVP
The U.S. Senate is set to vote on the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson the U.S. Supreme Court. She would be the first Black woman to sit on U.S. Supreme Court.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.