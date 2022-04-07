U.S. Senate to vote on naming Brown to Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson  the U.S. Supreme Court. She would be the first Black woman to sit on U.S. Supreme Court. 

