VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools currently has one student who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city schools statement released Monday.
Four VCS employees have tested positive as of Oct. 23 while 50 students and 10 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the school system.
There are 8,321 students attending Valdosta City schools; 3,027 are virtual and 5,294 students are in-person, the statement read.
There are 1,121 total employees in the system, the statement read.
VCS releases regular updates at noon each Monday.
