Terry Richards

ATLANTA — Georgia reached 350,923 COVID-19 cases Sunday with 7,809 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.

More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,825 admitted to an ICU.

More than 3.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.

More than 325,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.9% positivity rate.

