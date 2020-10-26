Arrest made in Cook shooting; another suspect sought

ADEL — An arrest has been made in one of a pair of weekend shootings in Adel, and warrants against two other men have been issued, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding one of the suspects.
At about 3 a.m., Adel police were dispatched to a business on 4th Street on a report of an aggravated assault, a GBI statement said.
They found Dexter Simmons, 40, of Adel suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he remained Monday, authorities said.
While on the scene, officers heard gunshots and were sent to the 400 block of North Oak Street in Adel, the statement said. There, they found Damian Cayo, 28, of Sparks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the GBI said.
Simmons was sent to the Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton, while Cayo was sent to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Simmons remains hospitalized.
Cayo has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the GBI said. He has been transferred to the Cook County Jail.
Warrants have been taken out for Simmons and Corby Traylor, 38, of Adel, both with one charge each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the GBI.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Traylor should contact the GBI Douglas Regional Office, (912) 389-4103, or the Adel Police Department, (229) 896-2225.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
