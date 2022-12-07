VALDOSTA — Come one, come all to the first LHS Fine Arts Renaissance Feast.
Organizers say the festive evening will be fit for royalty, and filled with food, fun, merriment and music.
Promoters said guests will be treated to the “culinary delights” of Chef Richard VanHook, seasonal serenades by the Viking Cantors and members of the Georgia Bridgemen, along with courtly drama produced by the LHS Off-Broadway Company, in a holiday atmosphere created by LHS Interior Design.
“Join King Leonardo Valentini and his Queen, Andrea Valentini, as they search for a suitable bride for their beloved son, Prince Stefano Valentini. The five maidens (and their respective kingdoms) who are vying for the prince’s hand, must pass the trials set before them in order to win the Prince’s hand,” promotional materials said.
The Renaissance Feast will be held Dec. 15-16 at 6 p.m. in the LHS Auxiliary Gym.
Tickets ($35) must be purchased in advance through the Drama Club “Events” tab on the LHS website: https://lowndes.revtrak.net/clubs-and-organizations/drama-club/drama-club-events/
Patrons will be able to select their meal choices when they purchase their tickets. Ticket deadline is Friday, Dec. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.