VALDOSTA — Yurshema Flanders, LAMP Executive Director and Ralph Jackson, Development Director unveil the coveted “Yellow Jersey” for the upcoming LAMP Dodge ball Tournament, to be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9 AM at the Valdosta High school gymnasium.
The team registration period has been extended to Friday June 30th at 12 p.m. Area businesses and churches are encouraged to put together a team to compete for the one of a kind “Yellow Jersey”.
The LAMP event is being held to raise funds for the LAMP Ministry Mission and to have a fun time with friends and families in our community.
This year our winning team will claim the “Yellow Jersey” and it will be displayed in their place of business for one full year.
To register or for more information, call (229) 245-7157: email: office@lampinc.org
