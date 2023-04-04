A global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence,” will be presented by Jehovah Witnesses during the month of April.
The free 30-minute presentations will be hosted locally at all south Georgia Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available. Those interested can check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.
“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”
According to a prepared statement, one South Georgia man, Roosevelt Sanders, said he felt hopeless after a divorce and the death of close friends. When he began to study the Bible, however, he said his outlook gradually changed. “I’ve been depressed, felt like throwing in the towel,” Sanders said. “I suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes, and have had multiple surgeries on different parts of my body, but I wake up every day encouraged and hopeful because I realize life is precious, to me and my creator.”
Sanders is inviting friends and family to attend the program with him in Valdosta.
The talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Admission to the programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
