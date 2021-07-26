Anime/Manga Art Contest Winners
This year we had some amazingly talented young artists submit entries to the 2021 Anime/Manga Art Contest at the Tifton-Tift County Public Library. A panel of judges deliberated and judged each entry based on originality, creativity, and use of color and medium. Choosing just one Grand Prize Winner was a difficult task at best but after long deliberation and discussion Gabryelle Sadler’s entry was the entry all of the judges agreed was the Winner with Lillie Roberts as a very close Runner-Up. The Honorable Mention title goes to Abbigail Sadler, Brianna Williams, and Patrick Reese. Congratulations all of you and we hope you continue to pursue your passion in art. Winners entries can be viewed in the Children’s Department neat the teen room.
What we are doing.
Virtual story times will continue for August. A new Storytime with Ms. Trina and Friends one will appear on the library Facebook page every Thursday at 10am. If you come to the library, you will be able to pick up a Take and Make bag with a craft that expands on the theme of the story time that week. Themes this month are Crayons and Feelings, with The Day the Crayons Quit paper dolls, Friends, with paper friendship bracelets to color and share, Reading is Fun with an alphabet bookmark and, to end August, My Favorite Authors Potpourri with a lightening bug craft!
For Adults, we have our long standing Adult Computer Class – Fridays 10–11 AM. Get answers to your questions about technology. Call (229-386-7148), email (ttcpl@cprl.org), or ask at the desk to learn how to participate.
You still have a few days to contribute to our cookbook! If you have a family recipe with a great story – we want to hear it! There is a form you can use, or you could type up the recipe and story and send it to the library email address (ttcpl@cprl.org--don’t forget your name) or bring in the recipe and we will scan it and you could write out your story. We will work with you. Please limit it to five recipes per household and we are very excited to see what you bring us!
What’s new to read?
The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman is Julietta Henderson’s debut novel. Twelve year old Norman is part of a sparkling comedy duo – Jax and Norman. They are going far and have great plans to take their act to the Big Time - the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. But Jax dies and Norman is not really the funny one and suddenly Norman NEEDS to find out who his biological father is. Sadie, Norman’s mother, decides that if this is the thing that makes Norman smile, then she is game to try. A road trip ensues, interesting characters are met and the book is a sweet read.
Dan Bentley has put out his second Matt Drake novel. The Outside Man finds Matt Drake at home in Austin, TX, confronting a team of assassins who seem determined to kill him and all the people he loves. To find out who sent them and why, Matt will travel to the Middle East and confront an old foe known only as “The Devil.” For lovers of fast paced thrillers.
“Cave Dwellers,” according to an old article in the New York Times are members of families that have resided in the Washington, D. C. area for generations. They tend to be very wealthy and they live their lives mostly oblivious to the politicians and their short termed dramas. Christina McDowell has written a book set in this culture, named aptly enough, The Cave Dwellers. If you like gossipy novels about how the one percent lives, this one might be just for you.
I don’t know about you, but I thought I was done with vampire books. But Laurie R. King’s new novel Castle Shade makes me reconsider that position. Sherlock Holmes and his wife, Mary Russell (if you have not read any of the books in the series, I would recommend you give them a look), are summoned to the presence of the beautiful young queen of Roumania. Queen Marie is convinced of a dark threat to her safety in her home castle, Bran. Bran is located in Transylvania. Could it be vampires?
Victoria Emerson is a single mother and a member of the U. S. House of Representatives for the State of West Virginia. When a nuclear attack occurs, she refuses to leave her three children and misses her opportunity to shelter in the secure bunker provided to members of the Congress. But she survives the nuclear holocaust that devastates the country. There is no food, electronics are useless and the government is in chaos. Victoria begins the process of reestablishing order, with all the almost insurmountable problems that entails. Crimson Phoenix is the first book in this new series by John Gilstrap.
If you like books that are written from an “unusual” point of view, consider The Photographer by Mary Dixie Carter. Delta Dawn makes her living as a photographer in New York. When she meets the Straub family, she decides that these people will be her new family and a plan is put in place. A June 2021 Indie Next Pick.
So many wonderful novels have been written recently based on true experiences of World War II. The Elephant of Belfast tells the story of twenty year old zookeeper Hettie Quin and her newest responsibility, Violet, an orphaned three year old elephant. It’s October 1940 in Belfast and Hettie’s personal life is as desolate as what is going on with the rest of the world but slowly Hettie and Violet bond and become each other’s family at a time where there is not much stability or peace to be had. When the Belfast Blitz starts at Easter 1941, Hettie runs to the zoo to make sure Violet is unharmed. It becomes evident that Violet cannot stay at the zoo and so the two start out together to find a safe haven to wait out the war. The Elephant of Belfast is by S. Kirk Walsh.
Humor is serious business is the contention of Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas, authors of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life* *And How Anyone Can Harness It. Even You. Studies show that humor makes you appear more competent and confident, strengthens relationships, unlocks creativity, and boosts our resilience during difficult times. This book promises to help you figure out what makes something funny and use that skill to make your life better.
Were you inspired by Hidden Figures, the story of the three African American women who did the mathematical calculations that put John Glenn into orbit around the earth and got him home safe? Katherine Johnson was one of those women and she wrote a memoir that was released shortly after her death at age 101. My Remarkable Journey, was written with the help of Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore and is a must read for anyone interested in the space program, strong successful women or the role of African American people in the advancement of the country.
Mercer University Press recently came out with Eavesdropping on the Most Segregated Hour: A City’s Clergy Reflect on Racial Reconciliation. Edited by Andrew M. Manis with Sandy Dwayne Martin, it is a collection of essays written by clergy working in Macon, GA from a wide array of interracial, interreligious and interdenominational settings. The clergy were asked to address the essays to their congregations and the topic was race. Fourteen essays resulted and you may recognize some of the contributors.
Alon Shaya has produced a cookbook/memoir that should appeal to people who love to read stories along with their recipes. Mr. Shaya has taken what the library wants to do with our cookbook project to an entirely different level. He is originally from Israel, so he knows and cooks the food of that country. He spent a significant amount of time learning Italian cooking and he now lives and works in New Orleans, which has a food tradition of its own. Mixing these traditions with events of his life – he knows that having had the opportunity to build himself a life cooking and creating food saved him -- has resulted in a book that is part diary, part memoir and part cookbook. The title is Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel.
Did you know?
The library Foundation will be having an in-person fundraiser this year on September 30th! Hold the date and look for details on how to get your tickets to see Chi-Town Authority at the UGA Conference Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.