Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 7:06 pm
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 via zoom.
The meeting will be open and accessible to the general public.
