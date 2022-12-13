HAHIRA — “Can you imagine having Christmas without any food?” Baker Soles, a Hahira Elementary School 5th grader, asked.
Thanks to the HES 5th Beta Club, local families in need will not have to answer this question. The group hosted a school-wide food drive benefitting the Hahira United Methodist Church outreach just in time for the holiday season.
“The Beta Club is a group that helps our community and school be a better place through service,” said student and club president Bella Kate Thomas.
Each year, the Beta Club proposes a variety of service projects and then votes on the ones it will seek to accomplish that school year.
“We all really wanted to do this project because donating food is a big part of helping people,” said 5th grader Britton Williams.
The HES Beta Club has completed several projects, but this was its first food drive, according to club sponsor Heather Dailey. For an inaugural campaign, club members exceeded their expectations by filling seven large boxes full of food.
“We made posters and videos and shared them around the school to let everyone know that we were having a food drive,” said club member Katie Morris. “Looking at all of the food made me feel really grateful knowing we all played a part in helping people,” she added.
“We collected a lot more than I thought we would because a lot of times, kids only want to donate if they get something out of it,” said Crawford Bassett.
Bassett’s classmates agreed that this project felt different than previous ones.
“Usually, we have competitions with our fundraisers and projects, but this one really came from everyone’s heart,” Bella Kate Thomas said.
“All of the students have been more than eager to help,” Dailey said. “Nobody has asked for a reward or incentive; they just truly want to help.”
