Martin Luther King Jr said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Environmental injustice is a knee on our neck and it’s blatant.
I’ve lived in Georgia my entire life and was raised in Adel, where Black families like mine and throughout Georgia have faced environmental injustices resulting from climate change, pollution and underinvestment in infrastructure.
In rural areas like Adel, opportunities for green space are few and far between due to abandoned lumberyards where toxins have contaminated our groundwater and soil. We also bear the brunt of environmental consequences from proposed biomass facilities in our backyards.
The sad reality is that communities of color suffer a disproportionate burden from the climate crisis and experience economic hardship and skyrocketing costs.
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant investment to combat climate change in United States history, that can finally begin to change. The new law will lower Americans’ energy bills and put the U.S. on a path to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.
Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were instrumental in fighting against special interest to ensure that $60 billion in the legislation went to supporting environmental justice priorities by driving investments into communities that have long faced historical exclusion.
The Act establishes environmental justice grant programs to improve public health, reduce pollution and revitalize marginalized, underserved and overburdened communities.
The Act aims to strengthen communities’ resilience to climate change and minimize heat-related death and illness by planting trees, establishing community and urban forests and expanding city green spaces.
While far from perfect, the legislation would not have been possible without the power of Black voters, especially Black women like Stacy Abrams, whose tireless efforts to register Georgia voters led to the U.S. Senate election victories of Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in 2021.
We proved we have the ability to change what’s possible. Experience taught us that it’s not enough to complain about climate change.
If we want to save our lives and future, we must do something about it in record force. Millions of Black voters, people of color and young people made their voices heard at the ballot box and demanded our leaders take legislative action to support a clean environment and a fairer economy for working people.
Still, much hard work remains and the stakes this November could not be higher. We can play a decisive role in influencing the Georgia governor’s race, Senate race and control of Congress.
The results could well determine our state and national response to climate change for years to come.
Historically, in a midterm election, voter turnout is lower, especially among young people and individuals of color who face disproportionate hurdles in making their voices heard at the ballot box.
But, just as climate change doesn’t take time off from an election cycle, neither can we. Our vote is our voice and we will not be silenced.
Dr. Treva Gear is with Concerned Citizens of Cook County.
