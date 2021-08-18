Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 11:26 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
Link:https://joom.ag/AD7I
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.