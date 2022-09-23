Georgia Driver Services Commissioner Named Vice Chair of International Industry Board
Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Commissioner Spencer R. Moore has been named First Vice Chair of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) International Board of Directors. AAMVA is a nonprofit organization comprised of state and provincial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws.
The AAMVA International Board guides the Association and is committed to enhancing safety and security through motor vehicle administration and law enforcement.
Commissioner Moore was elected by his peers to the International Board and has served in several roles. He is positioned to serve next as AAMVA International Board Chair which will permit Georgia to host the 2024 AAMVA International Convention bringing approximately one thousand motor vehicle administrators to our State.
“I am honored to continue work on the AAMVA International Board -- a recognized leading authority for driver and vehicle credentialing, highway safety, and related administration and enforcement,” Commissioner Moore said. “We will work to continue to establish best practices to improve customer service, incorporate additional technology and to preserve the security of personal data among many other priorities.”
Commissioner Moore has built a reputation as a National expert on transportation safety gaining a wealth of experience as the Deputy Director of Georgia’s Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) until joining DDS in 2012.
Commissioner Moore also serves on the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Board, Georgia State Employee Benefit Council, and Georgia Driver Education Commission (GDEC).
For all Georgia driver licensing and Identification Card needs, please consider downloading DDS 2 GO, the official DDS mobile app available for free on the App Store and Google Play.
About AAMVA
AAMVA https://www.aamva.org/ is a nonprofit organization that develops model programs in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement and highway safety. The association's programs encourage uniformity and reciprocity among the states and provinces, and liaisons with other levels of government and the private sector. Founded in 1933, AAMVA represents the state and provincial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.