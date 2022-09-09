VALDOSTA – South Georgia Employers Committee will sponsor its September 2022 Seminar, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
Registration and continental breakfast will be held from 8:30-9 a.m. The seminar will be led by Jason Willcox, organizers said in a statement.
Willcox is a partner in the firm and serves as the practice group leader for the firm’s employment practice and general liability practice groups.
Willcox’s practice is dedicated to the defense of businesses and individuals in civil litigation with an emphasis in employment litigation, civil rights litigation and general civil litigation, organizers said.
Willcox defends employers and management in state and federal courts, private mediation and arbitration, and matters before various administrative agencies in claims "involving Title VII, FLSA, ADEA, ADA, EPA, FMLA, OSHA, Section 1981, and related tort claims arising from the hiring, retaining, promoting, disciplining and termination of employees," organizers said.
Willcox also defends governmental entities in Section 1983 governmental liability claims.
He maintains an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell in the areas of litigation, labor and employment and torts and has been recognized in Georgia Trend Magazine as one of Georgia’s “Legal Elite” in labor and employment.
He is married to DeeDee Willcox and they have three children.
The seminar is "designed to meet the needs of business owners, managers, human resources professionals, and other professionals with interest in labor and employment law," organizers said.
Registrations received will be $15 at the door. Make checks payable to SGEC, complete registration and mail. Payments are non-refundable and non-transferrable.
Send completed registration and check to: SGEC, 221 S. Ashley St., Valdosta, Ga. 31601. For more information, call (229) 333-5211.
