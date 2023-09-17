Summer 2023 president’s list at Georgia State University
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president’s list the summer semester at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of six semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no in-completes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Area students include:
Hahira: Andrew Elam.
Quitman: Paris Doe.
Valdosta: Maitri Patel, Meshiyel Washington.
Georgia State University Summer 2023 dean’s list
ATLANTA— To be eligible for the dean’s list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no in-completes.
Area students include:
Barney: Bryan McLeod.
Hahira: Evan Green.
Valdosta: Zachary Deacon, Lawrence Hampton, Imauri Johnson, Amara Williams.
Kennesaw State’s Summer 2023 president’s list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University has named 971 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:
Sparks: Cole Myers
Valdosta: Keilah Vaughan,Alexis Brinkley
Students named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2023 dean’s list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State congratulates the 982 Owls named to the University’s dean’s list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Summer 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Are students named to the list include:
Hahira: Cason Lott
Valdosta: Zandayja Rollins
