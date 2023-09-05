SNHU Announces Summer 2023 dean's list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Ray City: Jennifer Fellows
Valdosta: Adrienne Gurley, Enrique Torres-Laureano, McKenzy Houghton
