University of North Georgia announces dean’s lists for spring 2023
DAHLONEGA— The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2023.
Dean’s list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Honorees included:
Nashville: Sammy Hand
Pavo: Kaitlyn Mitchell
Valdosta: Dylan Hennly, Adam Goss
Peterman among class of 2023
graduates from Ripon College
RIPON, WI — Ripon College held its 2023 Commencement Ceremony May 14, 2023, to celebrate its graduating class.
Among the College’s graduating class of 2023 was William Peterman of Lake Park. Peterman majored in Physics with a minor in Military Leadership.
UNG confers degrees for
Spring 2023 graduates
DAHLONEGA — For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates.
About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.
Area students include:
Jose Canelon of Lake Park, GA, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy.
Kaitlyn Mitchell of Pavo, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Megan Osborne of Nashville, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Campbell Somers named to
president’s list at JSU
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Ebby Campbell Somers of Valdosta has been named to the president’s list at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
Ford graduates from Hinds
Community College
RAYMOND, Miss. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Spring 2023 was Patrick Ford of Ray City.
Miller earns appointment to
U.S. Air Force Academy
MARION, Ala.— Nevin Miller of Valdosta, has earned an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy
A gradute of Lowndes High School, Miller completed Marion Military Institute’s one-year Service Adademy Program in May and will transfer to the U.S. Air Force Academy later this summer.
