Butler named to the Lewis University dean’s list
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Farah Butler of Valdosta, is among the 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Butler is studying Computer Science at Lewis University College of Aviation Science Technology.
University of Alabama a presidents list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, — A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The UA president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students include:
Hahira: Lindsey Browning
Valdosta: Jenna Sikes
Highsmith named to University of Alabama dean’s list Fall 2022 Term
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Madison Highsmith of Valdosta was named to the University of Alabama Fall Semester 2022 dean’s list.
Joyner named to dean’s list at Georgia College & State University
MILLEDGEVILLE— William Joyner of Lake Park, made the dean’s list in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.
Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2023 spring semester.
Georgia College & State University graduate students
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Braydon Denmark, Savannah Sumner
Georgia College & State University dean’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
Area students include:
Adel: Audrey Stippel
Hahira: Jade Browning
Nashville: Kinsley Brogdon
Valdosta: John Carpenter, Ashley DeVore, Maggie Esposito, Dowry Hatton, Alexandria Williams
Georgia College & State University president’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the president’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts. Area students include:
Lake Park: Kate Craven
Nashville: Emma Whitener, Isabelle Stallings
Valdosta: Aubrie Scruggs, Emily During
University of West Georgia Names Local Residents to president’s list
CARROLLTON — The University of West Georgia has named two local residents to the Spring 2023 President’s List.
The President’s List is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. This semester’s local recipients are listed below.
Past recipients can be found online at https://www.westga.edu/about-uwg/student-academic-achievement. Area students include:
Valdosta: Ferringhetti Brown, Bennett Hogan, Ashlin McCalvin
England named to Freed-Hardeman University president’s list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Daniel England, of Valdosta, has been named to the president’s list at Freed-Hardeman University for the Spring 2023 semester.
To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
Students named to Freed-Hardeman University
dean’s list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following students from the local area have received this honor:
Valdosta: Allyson Garner, Evelyn Hazel
Spring 2023 Graduates Announced at The University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum.
A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes.
The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.
- Byron Carter of Valdosta, GA (31601) received the following degree(s): Doctor of Nursing Practice
- Rebecca Elmore of Valdosta, GA (31605) received the following degree(s): Educational Specialist
- Madison Highsmith of Valdosta, GA (31605) received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Local Students Achieve Austin Peay State University dean’s list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize over 2,000 students on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 term. Valdosta: Payne Elkins, Payton Elkins
Spring 2023 president’s list at Georgia State University
ATLANTA— To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students include:
Lake Park: Olivia Kirkland
Pavo: Mary Willis
Valdosta: Kiyanah Blake, Zachary Deacon, Chelsea Doucet, Lawrence Hampton, Amber Ogden, Maitri Patel
Spring 2023 dean’s list at Georgia State University
ATLANTA— To be eligible for the dean’s Llst, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students include:
Barney: Bryan Mcleod
Hahira: Evan Green
Lake Park: Charisse Brown
Valdosta: Wenting Ou, Bhoomy Patel, Ameria Smith , Alaysha Williams, Nicole Zhao
