Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS — The following area residents were among 230 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
Caitlyn Griner of Adel earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education summa cum laude
Victoria Duren of Adel earned a Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Jacie Johns of Hahira earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing cum laude
Carmen Counts of Hahira earned a Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Barbara Lane of Hahira earned a Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Gary-Wayne Collins of Valdosta earned a Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Shelby Colson of Valdosta earned a Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.