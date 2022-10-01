Every October, the number of pink ribbons attests to the number of South Georgia women who have survived, who are battling breast cancer and those who lost the fight.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October reminds us of just how many women we know and love, those who are co-workers, neighbors, friends and family who battle this disease.
Breast cancer pays no heed to socio-economics, race or age.
It can strike any woman, at any time.
It can strike men, as well.
We are always reminded this time of year about just how important screening and early detection are for favorable outcomes.
Survival can often hinge on finding the cancer as early as possible.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month should not be viewed as a topic to be considered for a few weeks each year in the fall then ignored the remaining 11 months of each year.
As too many women and families know, as The Valdosta Daily Times has witnessed too often with stories about South Georgia women, breast cancer strikes women everyday throughout the year.
We are always inspired by the stories of survivors who want their personal experiences to lift up others who are just beginning their journeys battling breast cancer.
Our hearts always go out to those who have lost loved ones to the devastating scourge of cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about raising awareness, raising funds, sharing information and building the necessary networks to help satisfy the needs of those who are struggling.
But it’s not just about October.
It’s about reminding us that funds must be raised, precautions must be taken and the battle will continue being fought each and every day until there is a cure.
