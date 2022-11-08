VALDOSTA — Every year the Valdosta City Police and Fire Department collect donations for the annual Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter programs.
Both departments accept monetary donations to purchase gift cards for the children. Organizers say these programs are intended to brighten the holiday season for Valdosta families by providing selected youth ages 4-12 with some holiday shopping money.
An officer and a firefighter accompany the child and parent while shopping. “They serve as a positive role model and a designated shopping buddy, which is as much fun for the Officers and Firefighters as it is for the children,” organizers said.
The number of children and how much each child receives depends on the dollar amount of donations received.
The annual Shop with a Firefighter program will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at a participating Walmart. The fire department’s goal is to assist families affected by structure fires. Families in need are identified by the American Red Cross and forwarded to the department.
“The Shop with a Firefighter is a program that originated many years before I was affiliated with the Valdosta Fire Department,” said Battalion Chief James Clinkscales. “Since I have been here, this program has become near and dear to my heart. Donating to the Shop with a Firefighter program with the Valdosta Fire Department is a wonderful way to share during the holiday season right here at home. In the past year and a half, children in the program experienced hardships due to a fire or a storm that destroyed their possessions. The families were devastated and are getting their lives back on track. This cause is worthy of donations because it puts smiles on children’s faces.”
The Shop with a Cop program will take place Monday, Dec. 19, at a participating Walmart. Organizers said the event aims to give back to the community and assist families facing difficult circumstances. Only law enforcement officers, school teachers, counselors or principals may nominate a child. Criteria used in selecting a child include:
- The child has been a victim of crime.
- The family is suffering financial hardship.
- The child may have a severe illness.
“I have been participating in this program for 16 years,” said officer Randall Hancock. “I enjoy being a part of a program that gives directly back to the community’s kids. It is my favorite event because anyone can donate and see the direct impact that donation has on the children.”
The Valdosta Police Department accepts cash or checks payable to VPD Shop with A Cop. For more info, email Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com.
The Valdosta Fire Department accepts cash or checks payable to VFD Shop with a Firefighter. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at Station One on 106 S. Oak Street, Valdosta, Ga 31601 (C/O Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter). For more info, email Battalion James Clinkscales at jclinkscales@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.