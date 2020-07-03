VALDOSTA — Valdosta will have a new amenity to lure businesses come spring 2021.
Members of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Thursday morning approved plans for the construction of new speculative building during a special called meeting.
Construction for building to be located at Westside Business Park will be a $3,199,775 project completed by SC Barker Construction. Construction will take 240 days and the building should be finished spring 2021, said Andrea Schruijer, Development Authority executive director.
The speculative building — designed to be 100,000 square feet and expandable to 300,000 square feet — will be used to attract companies in the manufacturing and logistics distribution. Able to cater to a potential company’s needs, the facility will also be customizable.
As the local economy has grown during the past few years, there's been a lack of building for the two markets, authority members said. The Development Authority hopes to jump on the opportunity.
"There's not many existing buildings left, and a lot of companies are looking for those buildings," she said. "They've been occupied, and this gives us a competitive edge in making sure we have one."
After a long road of planning, the authority should see the plans come to fruition before next summer.
“We’re going to have a dream that we had for a long time come to reality,” said Terri Lupo, authority chairman.
