ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will declare a public health emergency Saturday after COVID-19 has spread in Georgia and killed one.
Kemp is calling for lawmakers to return to the Capitol at 8 a.m. Monday to ratify a joint resolution in a special session after the General Assembly suspended the legislative session amid coronavirus concerns.
"This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19," Kemp said in a statement.
Kemp said as of Friday, faith-based organizations and similar entities should consider cancelling public events and services. On Thursday, he issued the same guidance to schools and daycare facilities.
"Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus," he said. "Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead."
