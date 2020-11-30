ATLANTA — COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia have been extended until early January and state leaders are paving the way for vaccine distribution.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed executive orders Monday extending Georgia's Public Health State of Emergency until Jan. 8, 2021, and extending current COVID-19 restrictions.
Kemp's orders include changes that allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending COVID-19 vaccine, including in a drive-thru setting and permits any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for the requisite 15-minute window after receiving the vaccine.
Both orders take effect Dec. 1, at 12 a.m.
