VALDOSTA - A total of 113 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lowndes County as of Tuesday evening, according to a 7 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
It is an increase of eight cases in the county from the noon Tuesday update, per the report.
Deaths from the coronavirus remain at three in Lowndes, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
