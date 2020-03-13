VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Daily Times has expanded coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 virus and is making the news and information related to the pandemic easy to find and available to the community at no charge.
The content is collected at: https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/covid-19/
Any news related to COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, will be posted for at least 24 hours with a breaking news alert and readers will be able to access it through social media and the newspaper's website at no cost.
