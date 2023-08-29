The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for Cook and Berrien counties

A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected

somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours

LOCATIONS AFFECTED  - Adel

- Nashville

- Alapaha

WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain

possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 65 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74

to 110 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or

2 hurricane force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property

should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind

damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some

having window, door, and garage door failures leading to

structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some

destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles.

Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

- Large areas with power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally

higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major

flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are

likely.

- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially

if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you