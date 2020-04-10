VALDOSTA –– During times of need, people often will look to lean on the kindness of others.
But sometimes that kindness can evolve in ways unimaginable.
That’s what occurred when Video Production Coordinator and Marketing Videographer Graham Nguyen decided to donate boxes of food for Valdosta State students who were not able to return home after most residence halls were closed.
Nguyen initially asked a small group of friends for monetary assistance to get supplies for the boxes, but thanks to the help of outside contributors he was able to give away more than 120 boxes.
“The food boxes are mainly for VSU students that are still here locally,” Nguyen said via phone interview on Thursday. “I knew that there were still going to be some number of students that were still going to be in the dorms. I know that basically campus asked them that if it’s possible for them to go then they need to go but not every student has a place to go back to or a safe place to go back to.”
According to Nguyen, the students were a part of an overlooked demographic. He knew there was a need because of the people he personally knew that were beginning to lose their jobs and knowing that they’d need help.
“You’ve got the city schools doing a lot of outreach to feed the elementary to high school kids, then we’ve got some stuff for our homeless population and elderly population but the missed demographic was those college students that a lot of people kind of looked over,” Nguyen said. “I think there’s just as much or more of a need there. Especially being that a lot of times they’re away form their families and they’re not able to go home.”
Seeing another need, Nguyen reached out on Facebook about ordering N-95 facial mask for VSU alum that work at South Georgia Medical Center. Within 10 hours, he raised more than $2,000 and was able to triple the order for mask and left money over to donate more food boxes.
The hope is that in the future he’ll be able to hand off the food box project to VSU’s Blazer Pantry, a program established in Oct. 2010 to help VSU students that fall on hardship.
Hopefully, they’ll create a system that is sustainable for the people who make and receive the boxes.
Until then, he’ll continue to carry the load.
Nguyen can be reached at gwnguyen@valdosta.edu or via his Instagram @__instagraham___ to donate or assist with the food box project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.