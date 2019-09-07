Unfinished Women’s Conference, 7 p.m. Sept. 6; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 7, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Norman Drive. Worship by: JJ Weeks and Natasha Owens. Guest speakers: Chrissie Forehand, Natasha Owens, Andrea C. Scott, Gayle Williams, Betty Gibson. Tickets: $35 for the weekend plus one meal (Saturday lunch). T-shirts: $15. Tickets may be purchased at: https.//www.itickets.com/events/427808.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session will focus on one who has lost a spouse. Cost: $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Loss of a spouse seminar, 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave.in classroom A-34. Please call or email or text Pastor David Tart if you would like to attend this special seminar. His phone number is 229-300-8805, and his email is davidtart1114@gmail.com. This seminar will include a 40- minute video, a discussion time and a new study book. This class will be especially helpful to someone who has lost a spouse. There is no charge for this class.
Senior Ushers Anniversary, 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Evang. Bessie Goins-Hamilton.
Annual Revival 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10: Church Anniversary, 11 a.m. Sept. 15, Mt. Zion AME Church, 4011 N. Oak St. Ext. Guest Church: Dellinoy CME Church.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12; Family and Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 15, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Brantley McCollough, Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church; Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Alphonso Jackson Sr., Second Baptist Church, Miami, Fla.; Thursday, Pastor Leroy Henderson, Second Oak Grove Baptist Church; Sunday, at 8 a.m., Rev. Dr. Leon Washington, Evergreen M.B. Church, Woodbine; and 11 a.m., Rev. Charles Dave, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont.
Centering Prayer, 5:15 p.m. every Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church Valdosta downtown, held in the sanctuary overflow room (enter church side door off Magnolia Street). Centering Prayer, a 20-minute meditation opportunity.
24th Pastoral Anniversary in honor of Supt. Johnny Bradley, 7 p.m. Sept. 12-13; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 501 Holiday St. Theme: “Conditioned to Go Through”, Phil. 4:11-13. Guest speakers: Thursday, Supt. Alfred Miller, Prayer Garden COGIC; Friday, Supt. Donald Battles, Valdosta; Sunday at 11 a.m. Elder Benjamin Love, Hahira and 4 p.m., Pastor Travis King, Valdosta Community Church.
72nd Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13; 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Greater Mt. Carmel Ministry HOGSIC, 1106 Lake Park Road. Guest speakers: Thursday, Pastor Wallace Jordan and New Beginnings Fellowship, Willacoochee; Friday, Pastor Dr. Verberta Tillis and House of Joy, Thomasville, Ga.; Sunday, Pastor David M. Northcutt, Greater Mt. Carmel Ministry, Valdosta.
120th Church Anniversary/Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, Pauline Baptist Church, 12950 Valdosta Hwy., Quitman. Dress: Casual. There will be a covered dish luncheon following the service. Bring your lawn chairs and come prepared for an afternoon of fellowship and fun activities.
Ordination Service for Minister Wilbert Mobley Sr., 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
50th Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 15; Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., Valdosta, I-75 Exit #11. Featured speaker on Sunday: Founding pastor Bro. Carlton Allen, who currently pastors Stockton Baptist Church. Special music and a noon meal will also be provided.
Celebration Sunday, 10 a.m. Sept. 15, Open Door Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 4525 Inner Perimeter Rd. Celebrating current pastor, Jeremy Buhro’s 10th anniversary on site and 15th overall in Valdosta. Guest speaker: Pastor Ron Wallace. Luncheon served after the service.
Homecoming, 11 a.m. Sept. 15, Greater Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: “When We All Get Together”. Guest speaker: Min. Samuel King, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.
130th Church Anniversary, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18: 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 5009 Hwy. 122 E, Hahira. Guest speakers: Sept. 15th, Min. Gerald Bailey and Morning Star MBC, Quitman; Monday, Min. Loyd Salary and Thomas Chapel MBC family; Tuesday, Min. Delvin Boatman and Mt. Hope MBC family; Wednesday, Min. Ernest Usher, Sr. and St. John MBC family; Sunday, Sept. 22nd, Min. Aaron Hopkins and New Hope MBC family. Dinner will be served after morning worship.
146th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Sept. 16-19; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 22, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Guest churches: Monday: Pastor Eddie Williams and Macedonia MBC family; Tuesday; Pastor Corie Goss and Jerusalem MBC of Cecil, family; Wednesday, Pastor David Adams and Mt. Calvary MBC family, E. Force St.; Thursday, Pastor Albert Barfield and First Antioch MBC family; Sunday, Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., Pastor Joe Troup; 3 p.m. Pastor William C. Morgan, Morning Star MBC family. Dinner will be served.
Annual Church Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 17-19, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Randy Jones, Rehoboth Church, INC. Family, Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Family, Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Desi Dixon, Oak Grove Missionary Church Family, Jennings, Fla.
Pastor Tommy L. and Lady Teresa Goins Appreciation, 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20; 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Friendship Freewill Ind. Baptist Church, 110 West St.
