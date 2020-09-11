Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 1:12 pm
Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 21-25, New Griffin Missionary Baptist Church of Alapaha. Guest speaker: Rev. Carroll Roberts pastor of Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
