Senior Choir’s 81st Anniversary, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Fundraiser Event, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Victory Christian School and Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit 11. Mega yard sale and vendor event both days. Classic auto and truck show Saturday from 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Lots of food, kids’ games, blood mobile and more.
Annual Mission Program, 9 a.m. Oct. 12, St Lewis Baptist Church, 679 Hwy. 135 Lakeland. Speaker: Pastor Lisa Jones, Deliverance Center Church. Breakfast will be served.
Open House, New worship location; 11 a.m. Oct. 12, South 41 Church of Christ: The Jackson Drive Family; 4030 S. Hwy. 41, Valdosta. (In Dasher/Mile post No. 9); Refreshments; Enter for a chance for a new bicycle.
Pub Theology, different brews and different views, 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Georgia Beer Company. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church Valdosta for on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Topic: Education & Faith.
Pastor Appreciation Program, 10 a.m. Oct. 13, New Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Pastor Andrew Fleming and Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church family.
Connectional; Laity Day, 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 702 Johnson St. Keynote speaker: Dr. Jerry L. Hardee, Immediate Past President of Paine College, Augusta. Dr. Hardee and his wife Wy Hardee are long-time members of Bethel CME Church in Valdosta.
Homecoming, 11 am. Oct. 13, Swilley Hill Church of God, 4333 Hickory Grove Road. (new church building) Dinner will be served following service.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-17; 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ. Speaker: Elder Benjamin Love, Hahira. Guest churches: Monday, Tabernacle COGIC; Tuesday, St. Paul COGIC; Wednesday, New Zion Christian Center and Truth and Life Ministries. Sunday, Elder Garnell Frazier, pastor, will be the speaker.
Annual Women’s Conference, 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3825 White Water Road. Hosted by Sister to Sister Ministry. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Gail Finley and Min. Victoria Butler; Wednesday, Apostle Julia Berry and Minister Bonita Bailey; Thursday, Evang. Vera Bunion and Min. Samaria Harris. Guest Moderator: Pastor Felicia Williams.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17; 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 129 Bethlehem Church St., Lake Park (Howell). Guest speakers and churches: Tuesday, Min. Gary Sharper, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church , Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Ronnie Evans, What Would Jesus Do Ministries, Valdosta; Thursday, Elder Jalen Smith, Triumph Ministry, Valdosta. Lunch will be served Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.
Harvest Time Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17, Tabernacle COGIC, 501 Holiday St. Theme: Anatomy of Commitment. Revivalist: Elder Donald Battles.
Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Quitman will begin having 8 a.m. church service on every 4th Sunday beginning this 4th Sunday, Oct. 27.
Life Skills Conference, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Pauline Church, Hwy. 133 Morven Hwy. Free. Registration deadline is Oct. 12. To reserve, call Kelly at (229) 412-5762.
Annual Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-17, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ, Mineola. Speakers: Elder Benjamin Love, Hahira. A guest church will participate in the program each night. On Sunday, Elder Garnell Frazier, pastor, will be the speaker.
Community Fall Festival, 10 a.m. 1 p.m., Oct. 19, New Harvest United Methodist Church, 2548 E. Park Ave. Hosted by the Youth Department. There will be free food, games for all ages, bounce house, cake walk, trunk or treat, and much more.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. Oct. 19, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 U.S. Highway 84 East, Stockton. Theme: “If the Shoe Fits; Wear It.” Featuring: anointed Gospel Wonders and Dr. Joe Troupe, Pastor of River Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Annual Youth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Lay Gospel Explosion, 4 p.m. Oct. 20, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.
Pastor and Wife celebrate 3rd Anniversary, 10 a.m. Oct. 20, Victory Church Inc., Hahira Guest speaker: Rev. Charles E. Vinson, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Clyattville. Dinner will be served following the service.
14th Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Harvest Festival Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson Road. There will be activities, goody bags, health awareness tips, clothes closet, food, prizes, games, drawings and more.
Pink Out Fellowship Service, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Valdosta Community Church, 3937-A Bemiss Road. Emcee Margrette Strother. Guest speaker: Angela King. Featuring: Family Affair Chorale, Fitzgerald; Perfecting Saints Praise Team, Quitman; Pastor Calvin Williams; Trez Miller and Valdosta Community Choir; Dance Ministry of Kayla Calloway.
Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 W. Valley St., Downtown. There will be gifts, baked goods, art, homemade items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozen casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Women’s Day, 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 505 East Force St. Guest speaker: Rev. Tracy McGeathey-Lockley, Jacksonville, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.