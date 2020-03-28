Due to the COVID-19 health restrictions, First Presbyterian Church Valdosta downtown will not be holding their First Friday Contemplative Service on April 3rd. Please follow us on Facebook for additional Live Stream services and upcoming events.
Due to the CDC request that we engage in social distancing, First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta downtown will be holding service by Live Stream only. Please join us at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings through Facebook, and follow our page as well for updates and other live stream activities we will be offering.
New Life Ministries cancel In-House Services: On behalf of Pastor J. Bernard Braswell, II and New Life Ministries, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic No In-House worship services until further notice. No Sunday School. No Mid-Week service Tithe and offering can be done at www.givelify.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.