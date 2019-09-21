146th Church Anniversary, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 22, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Guest churches: Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., Pastor Joe Troup; 3 p.m. Pastor William C. Morgan, Morning Star MBC family. Dinner will be served.
Pastor Tommy L. and Lady Teresa Goins Appreciation, 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Friendship Freewill Ind. Baptist Church, 110 West St.
Men’s Day Program, 11 a.m. Sept. 22, Bethel AME Church, 202 South Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Min. Ladale West. Dinner will be served after the service.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 22, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Topic: “Faith: The practice of Hopeful Expectation”. Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the service.
Men and Women’s Day, 11 a.m. Sept. 22, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Speakers: Evang. Barbara Glenn, and Dea. Mike Foster. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Sept. 22, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Theme: “Friends and Family Matter”. Guest speaker: Lt. Chris Thomas from the Salvation Army.
Grief Recovery Group, 4 p.m. each Sunday, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave.” This group will meet weekly. Each session includes a video presentation, workbook and discussion time. Cost $15 for the course workbook. New people are welcome to join. If interested, please contact Pastor David Tart, (229) 300-8805 or email davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Revival/161st Church Anniversary, Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 25-26; Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road. Revival Theme: “Revived with a fresh fire....Holy Ghost fire.” Guest Revivalist: Pastor Sharron Jackson, Francis Lake AME Church. Sunday, Church Anniversary theme: “Revived & Refreshed to Carry out God’s Work.” Anniversary guest speaker: Rev. Myron Deas, AMEC, Itinerant Elder and founder of Fresh Manna Ministries, a social media outreach ministry.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St. Dinner will be served.
Weekly Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Rd. Topic: The Book of Isaiah.
Little River Baptist Association Sunday School Convention/Workshop, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28-29, Springfield Baptist Church, 105 Martin Luther King Drive, Tifton. There will be classes for all ministries of the church; deacons, laymen, missionaries, choir members, ushers, youth and many more.
Free Food & Clothing, 9 - 11 a.m., Sept. 28, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park St., Hahira.
Blackout and Youth Services, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 10 a.m. Sept. 29, Victory Church Inc., 809 Tillman St. Hahira. Saturday, there will be singers, choirs, dancers and step teams. Special guests for Youth Service: Elder Howard and the Holy Temple COGIC family.
Community Day & Gospel Meeting, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m Sept. 28; 11 a.m. Sept. 29; 7 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Newsome Street Church of Christ, Hahira. Family Community Day with food, games, horses and giveaways from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Gospel Meeting is Sept. 28 – Oct 2 with guest speaker, Al Jackson of Jacksonville, Fla. Theme: Standing Firm in Faith. Sunday worship followed by lunch and afternoon service. Weekday services are at 7pm Monday-Wednesday. Walter Scott, Jr. is the local minister.
5th Sunday Gospel Fest, 6 p.m. Sept. 29, Unity Church of God, 906 B. Williams St. Featuring: Unity Church of God Choir; Deep Creek MBC, Lake City Fla.; Zion Sons, Pahokee Fla.; Lil McDougal and the Spiritual Wonders; Deacon Curtis Williams; Bro. Kevin Edwards.
Revival, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 MartinLuther King Jr. Dr. Revivalist: Pastor George Foreman, Grace City Church.
South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association, 7 p.m. Oct. 3; 10 a.m. Oct. 4; 9:45 a.m. Oct. 5, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Rd.
4th Anniversary Gospel Sing, 5 p.m. Oct. 5, Open Arms Faith Ministry, 1601 S Patterson St. Featuring: Bishop Hill and The Anointed Ones. We are asking all choirs soloists quartet groups praise dancers to participate.
Fall Gospel Meeting, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7 p.m. Oct. 7-10, Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road. Guest speakers Sunday, Robert Clemons, Albany; Monday, Melvin Whitsett, Tifton; Tuesday, Leroy Butler Jr.; Wednesday, Jesse Jackson, Albany; Thursday, James Morrison. Dinner will be served Sunday after morning service.
Senior Choir’s 81st Anniversary, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Annual Youth Day Celebration, 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
14th Church Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25; 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Open Arms Faith Ministry Inc., 1601 S. Patterson St.
Fundraiser Event, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Victory Christian School and Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit 11. Mega yard sale and vendor event both days. Classic auto and truck show Saturday from 8:30 a.m.- 1p.m. Lots of food, kids’ games, blood mobile and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.