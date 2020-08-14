Apostle Minnie Lane Appreciation & Birthday Celebration, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21; 10 a.m. Aug. 22; 10:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Aug. 23, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 West Thigpen Ave., Lakeland, Ga. Guest speakers: Thursday, Pastor Shirley Spencer, First Revival Church, Valdosta; Friday, Gospel Musical & Special Guest; Saturday, Apostle A. Mobley, Latma Christian & Overcoming Saints of God , Madison Fla.; Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Pastor Elanda Cason, YGEF Jesus Outreach Ministries, Sunday at 6:45 p.m., Pastor Ronnie Evans, What Would Jesus Do Ministry.
Early Morning Drive-In 5th Sunday Worship Service, 9 a.m. Aug. 30, New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church parking lot. CDC Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed. If weather does not permit, Call-in Worship Service will be available at (701) 802-5259.
