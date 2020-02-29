Noonday Bible Study, Noon, Wednesdays, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Teacher. Rev. Ronald Wrice. Lunch will be served.
Installation Service for Deacon George, 2 p.m. March 1, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton.
First Friday downtown Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m. March 6, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Valdosta. Enjoy a candlelight service with Lectio Divina and engage in your choice of three prayer stations available for quiet reflection, candle light prayer and an anointing station.
Family & Friends Day, 3 p.m. March 8, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park St., Hahira. Program Theme: “Hold on Help is on the Way” Speaker: Elder Michael White.
152nd Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 10-12; 11 a.m. March 15, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road. Dinner will be served.
152nd Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 10-12; 11 a.m. March 15, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road. Guest churches: Tuesday, Hosanna Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor Felicia Williams, Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church - Pastor Andrew Fleming, New Zion Christian Center - Elder Lenford Johnson; Wednesday: Concord Baptist Church - Pastor Donald Walker, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church - Pastor Tommy L. Goins, St. Juke Freewill Baptist Church - Pastor Willie F. Lee; Thursday: River Hill Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Joe Troope, Payton AME Church - Rev. Velma Grant; Francis Lake AME Church - Rev. Sharron Jackson; Sunday: Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church - Dr. Charles E. Vinson Sr. Dinner will be served.
7 Day Revival, 7:30 p.m. March 10-13; 7 p.m. March 14-15; You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Revivalist: Monday, Apostle Minnie Lane; Tuesday, Pastor Elanda Cason: Wednesday, Apostle Dee Carter Taylor: Thursday, Min. Ronnie Rollins: Friday, Apostle Darrell Barron: Saturday, Pastor Stacia White: Sunday, Pastor Ronnie Evans Jr.
Revival Meeting, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 15; 7 p.m. March 16-18, Victory Baptist Church, 3229 Madison Hwy., I-75 Exit #11. Guest speaker: Evang. Mike Holcomb, formerly of the legendary Inspirations Quartet of Bryson City, N.C. Special music: Bro. Holcomb.
Spring Revival 2020, 7 p.m. March 16-18, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Speakers: Associate Ministers of Mount Hope. Monday, Min. James Brown: Tuesday, Min. Rockie Hadley: Wednesday, Min. Ronald Wrice.
Usher Ministry Program, 6 p.m. March 21, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East. Featuring various speakers.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. March 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
The Senior Ministry (ROSA) at New Life Ministries is sponsoring an overnight trip to Montgomery, Ala., April 10. They will visit the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Civil Rights Memorial, Rosa Parks, Freedom Rides and Legacy Museums. Cost is $50 for transportation. Deadline to pay is March 29. Group lodging available. Call 229-249-9077 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.